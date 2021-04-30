Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,123.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average of $169.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.