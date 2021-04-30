Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $95.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $95.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

