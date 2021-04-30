Bank of Stockton Acquires 439 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Stockton grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.36. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.19 and a 52-week high of $267.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $959,813.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $64,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,025,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,290,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,893 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.