Bank of Stockton Acquires Shares of 17,324 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

IJJ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $108.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

