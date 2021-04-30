Bank of Stockton Buys 66,003 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 379.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

