Bank of Stockton Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 7.3% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

