Bank of Stockton Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,860 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. 16,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

