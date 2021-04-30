Bank of Stockton Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

SWKS stock traded down $13.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.01. 16,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $96.73 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

