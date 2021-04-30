Bank of Stockton Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

PH stock traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.92. 169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

