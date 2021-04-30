Bank of Stockton Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of Stockton owned 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,878,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after purchasing an additional 217,551 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after buying an additional 216,031 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

