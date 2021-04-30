Bank of Stockton Purchases 2,271 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $172.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.47. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Argus upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

