Bank of Stockton Sells 1,237 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.75. 12,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,257. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

