Bank of Stockton Sells 1,338 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.16. 6,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,469,004. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

