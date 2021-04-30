Bank of Stockton Sells 26,440 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. 287,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,623. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

