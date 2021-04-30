Bank of Stockton Sells 5,988 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 540,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 183,513 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.