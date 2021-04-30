Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%.

Shares of Bank7 stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Bank7 alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

BSVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.