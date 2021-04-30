Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

