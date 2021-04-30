Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKIMF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BKIMF traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

