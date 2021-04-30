Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BKIMF traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

