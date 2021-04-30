Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKIMF. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BKIMF traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

