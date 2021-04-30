Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €131.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WCH. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.18 ($147.27).

ETR WCH opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €121.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €110.80. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 52 week high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

