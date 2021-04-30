Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 296 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.21% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

BARC opened at GBX 177.02 ($2.31) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.05. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £30.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

