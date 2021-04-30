Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 170 by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BARC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 12.66 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 176.06 ($2.30). 87,540,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,704,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 150.05. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.