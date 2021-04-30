Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKIMF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKIMF traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.