Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SMMNY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

