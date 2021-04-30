Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,370. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

