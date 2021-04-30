Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNDNF remained flat at $$32.11 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

