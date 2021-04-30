Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. Analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

