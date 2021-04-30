Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $60.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. 11,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,740. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
