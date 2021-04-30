Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ATVDY remained flat at $$4.03 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

