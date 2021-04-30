Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,370. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

