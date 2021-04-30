Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CODYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. 123,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,848. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.
