Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 196,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,220. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.