Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$4.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

