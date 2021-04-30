Barings BDC (BBDC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.72 million, a P/E ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

