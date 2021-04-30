Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE:B opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.