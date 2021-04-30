Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.780-1.980 EPS.

B opened at $51.04 on Friday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.18.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

