Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $10.83 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.