Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.48 billion. Barrett Business Services also posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $540.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

