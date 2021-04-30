Barrington Research Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $71.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MMSI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. 589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.