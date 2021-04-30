Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Up 24.8% This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $89,935.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00065510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00761279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.83 or 0.07545897 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,714,454 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,811 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

