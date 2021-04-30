Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

BASFY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,414. Basf has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

