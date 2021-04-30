Basid Coin (BASID) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $58.20 million and $1.72 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00065485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00069268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00760061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.20 or 0.07475038 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

