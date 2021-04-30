Baskin Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,218.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,199.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.