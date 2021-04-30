Bata Reaches One Day Volume of $411.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 63.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $214,394.49 and approximately $411.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bata has traded up 112.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.90 or 0.00471239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

