Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAX. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.