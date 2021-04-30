Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAX. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.
Shares of BAX opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
