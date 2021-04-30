Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.14

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.14 ($58.99) and traded as high as €53.48 ($62.92). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €53.45 ($62.88), with a volume of 4,166,723 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.14.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.