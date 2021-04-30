Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.93 ($104.63).

BMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

ETR:BMW opened at €83.80 ($98.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.90.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

