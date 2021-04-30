Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTEGF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.60 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,507. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.24.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

