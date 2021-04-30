Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.47.

TSE:BTE traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,796,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,866. The firm has a market cap of C$823.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

