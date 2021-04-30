BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS BLIBQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

