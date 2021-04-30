BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS BLIBQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
About BB Liquidating
